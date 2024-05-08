Lisnagarvey with the Kirk Cup following a 2-0 win over Banbridge. (Photo by Ulster Hockey)

Lisnagarvey secured a second trophy inside four days with domestic glory following on from the weekend Irish Senior Cup success.

Defeats of Banbridge on both occasions left Lisnagarvey celebrating as Oliver Kidd and Andrew Williamson scored the key goals on Tuesday in the Kirk Cup finale.

Lisnagarvey have also picked up the EuroHockey Club Trophy in the current campaign and the midweek 2-0 win wrapped up a Kirk Cup treble as the first to achieve that hat-trick feat since Garvey’s own late 1990s run.

Banbridge, winners of both the Irish league and Champions Trophy at the expense of Lisnagarvey, suffered a setback with Adam McKee’s temporary exit but the score stayed blank.

Two quickfire goals in the second half put Lisnagarvey in control – with Kidd breaking the deadlock off a snapshot and Williamson converting Daniel Nelson’s reverse cross.

Lisnagarvey and Banbridge, so dominant in recent seasons, may still meet in the Anderson Cup final.