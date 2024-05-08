Lisnagarvey add Kirk Cup to Irish glory with second final win over Banbridge inside four days
Defeats of Banbridge on both occasions left Lisnagarvey celebrating as Oliver Kidd and Andrew Williamson scored the key goals on Tuesday in the Kirk Cup finale.
Lisnagarvey have also picked up the EuroHockey Club Trophy in the current campaign and the midweek 2-0 win wrapped up a Kirk Cup treble as the first to achieve that hat-trick feat since Garvey’s own late 1990s run.
Banbridge, winners of both the Irish league and Champions Trophy at the expense of Lisnagarvey, suffered a setback with Adam McKee’s temporary exit but the score stayed blank.
Two quickfire goals in the second half put Lisnagarvey in control – with Kidd breaking the deadlock off a snapshot and Williamson converting Daniel Nelson’s reverse cross.
Lisnagarvey and Banbridge, so dominant in recent seasons, may still meet in the Anderson Cup final.
"Delighted after the weekend to continue carrying a wee bit of momentum...big domestic cup, really good crowd here tonight,” said Lisnagarvey coach Erroll Lutton on Ulster Hockey’s social media. “Good young side we had out tonight as well and they did really, really well, so delighted to get over the line against Banbridge.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.