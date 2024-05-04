Lisnagarvey celebrate Irish Senior Cup final success over Banbridge in Dublin by 3-2. (Photo by Hockey Ireland)

Lisnagarvey started out of the traps in the first quarter and looked the more dangerous of the two sides early on.

They took a lead in the fifth minute when Lisnagarvey captain Andrew Williamson converted a penalty corner in the fifth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge were back on terms with Louis Rowe scoring from open play in the 12th minute for 1-1.

It was 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Banbridge looked to be in control of the match for a time in the second quarter and took the lead again when Philip Brown converted a penalty corner in the 28th minute - a lead they held at half-time.

Lisnagarvey got back on level terms in the 40th minute when Daniel Nelson converted a penalty corner to open his account.

Banbridge had a chance to restore their lead in the 49th minute but James Milliken made a timely save and then Lisnagarvey broke from defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a Matthew Nelson pass to his brother Daniel resulted in the latter scoring his second of the game, in the 50th minute from open play, to put Lisnagarvey 3-2 ahead and it was a lead they maintained.

Banbridge had one more chance of note to equalise, however, Jonathan Bell – playing in his final game on the national stage - made a timely tackle to deny Banbridge an equaliser late on.

Perhaps for some of the players on both sides this may have been a game too many, but nevertheless Lisnagarvey emerged triumphant on a 3-2 scoreline to regain the cup title they previously won in 2020.

Both sides meet in Ulster's Kirk Cup final on Tuesday night and could yet meet up again in the Anderson Cup final later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LISNAGARVEY: James Milliken, Jonathan Lynch, Jonathan Bell, Mark McNelis, James Corry, Peter McKibbin, Andrew Williamson (captain), Daniel Nelson, Harry Morris, Ryan Getty, Andrew Edgar, Matthew Nelson.

Subs used: Jonathan Bell (9 mins), Oliver Kidd (9 mins), Ben Nelson (9 mins), James Lorimar (10 mins), Ben Thompson (10 mins), Milo Thompson (10 mins), Matthew Aughey (11 mins).

BANDBRIDGE: Luke Roleston, Luke Witherow, Alexander Tinney (captain), Charlie Rowe, Jake Rowe, Louis Rowe, Sam Farson, Owen Magee, Ben Walker.