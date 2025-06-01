Local cricket round-up: Muckamore's Challenge Cup defence comes to controversial end after Waringstown forfeit

Muckamore’s Gallagher Challenge Cup defence ended in controversial fashion as they were forced to forfeit their second round clash against Waringstown after being unable to produce a DLS sheet due to a faulty printer.

In a fixture impacted by rain, Waringstown captain Greg Thompson (114) led from the front for his side, scoring a magnificent century which included 17 fours and two maximums, while Ireland international Tom Mayes (48), Sam Topping (45) and Morgan Topping (42) all played important cameos as the visitors finished on 323/8.

When bad weather arrived once again 5.3 overs into Muckamore’s chase and forced the players to leave the field, according to Northern Cricket Union (NCU) rules, the hosts are obligated to produce a new printed DLS sheet before play can restart.

The DLS method is a mathematical formula used in limited-overs cricket to calculate a revised target score when a match is interrupted.

North Down’s Kian Hilton starred in Saturday's Challenge Cup win over Bangor. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

In the NCU’s Rules & Regulations document, it states: “At each interruption of play in the second innings where overs are lost, the umpires shall inform the operator of the number of overs lost, allowing sufficient time before play is due to resume for the production and distribution of the par score printouts (the time allowed for this purpose shall not exceed 15 minutes).

"Where overs have been lost in either innings, and the home club fails to provide the par score printouts as required above, the umpires shall award the match to the visiting team.”

It’s understood Muckamore provided a new DLS sheet after using an alternative printer located off the ground, but arrived with it past the deadline and the match was awarded to Waringstown.

Elsewhere, North Down, who hold the record for Challenge Cup triumphs, defeated Section One outfit Bangor by 30 runs (DLS).

North Down fell from 54/0 to 75/4, but a fifth wicket partnership worth 123 between Kian Hilton (82) and Ryan Haire (56) got them back on track before finishing on 253/8 in their 39 overs.

Bangor got off to a solid start in their chase with Samuel McMillan (37) and Mark Hutchinson (25) putting on an opening stand of 67 while Connor Brown (28) and Jonathan Parker (65*) built on their good work.

However, the visitors ultimately fell from 145/4 to 189/9 as they came up short of causing a mammoth cup shock.

Instonians’ fine start to the 2025 campaign continued as they narrowly edged past CSNI by six runs in a thriller at Stormont.

Former Ireland international Andrew White (51) top-scored for Inst in another fixture impacted by weather as they reached 218/7 and the hosts came up just shy of a winning total despite captain Stuart Thompson scoring 84 off only 54 deliveries while Sean Davey (53*) and Marc Ellison (44) also played fine knocks.

Ruhan Pretorius and Carl Robinson (both 4/27) shone with the ball for Woodvale as they eased to a nine-wicket victory over Ballymena while Cliftonville Academy were also comfortable winners, beating Templepatrick by eight wickets.