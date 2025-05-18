Local cricket round-up: Waringstown narrowly lose out in high-scoring Irish Senior Cup thriller while four NCU teams progress

It was a mixed afternoon of results for NCU teams in Saturday’s Irish Senior Cup opening round as Waringstown lost out in a high-scoring thriller to Donemana while Instonians and Lisburn were amongst the sides to seal progression.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-time champions Waringstown soared to a mammoth 358/5 as Ireland international James McCollum (125) struck an impressive century while Greg Thompson (74*), Adam Dennison (55) and Daniel van der Merwe (36*) all chipped in with important contributions.

Captain Thompson and van der Merwe were particularly destructive – the former scoring his runs from only 33 balls while the South African overseas professional struck five of his 13 deliveries for maximums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo combined to put on 89 runs off only 31 balls to round out Waringstown’s innings in style and the hosts would have been confident they’d done more than enough to secure progression.

Adam Dennison in action for Waringstown during Saturday's narrow Irish Senior Cup defeat to Donemana. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

However, four of Donemana’s top-six batsmen passed 50, including David O'Sullivan, who scored 66 off only 22 deliveries (eight sixes) to breathe new life into an unlikely run chase.

O’Sullivan smashed 32 in a 48th over which ultimately went for 34 and turned the game in Donemana’s favour – the North West outfit finished the job with only two balls to spare in a dramatic contest.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville Academy, Muckamore, Woodvale, North Down and Templepatrick also crashed out after suffering defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instonians and Lisburn will be considered amongst the tournament favourites with the firepower at their disposal and both eased into the next round.

At Shaw’s Bridge, Shane Dadswell, Cian Robertson and Andrew White picked up three wickets apiece as Inst dismissed Strabane for 178.

In reply, captain Nikolai Smith (54) led from the front to help his side seal a six-wicket triumph with more than 22 overs to spare.

Neil Whitworth (5/28) also produced a standout skipper’s performance for Lisburn at Wallace Park to help bowl Brigade out for 196 before James Hunter (89*) made light work of the reply in a seven-wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn’s chase got off to a rapid start through Ross Adair (34 off 13) while Faiz Fazal (38*) also chipped in with important runs, sharing a match-winning partnership worth 130 alongside Hunter.

Meanwhile, Jake Egan (128) continued his impressive start to life at CIYMS by starring in their 127-run triumph at Bready.

Egan shared a second-wicket partnership of 185 with Chris Dougherty (105) and another worth 105 alongside Carson McCullough (46*) as CI powered to 312/4.

McCullough completed an all-round performance by collecting figures of 5/38 to limit Bready to 185 all out as the 2022 champions marched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSNI also booked their spot in the next round as captain Stuart Thompson (94*) played a starring role to seal a five-wicket win at Cork County.

The Stormont outfit were cruising after reducing the hosts to 111/7 before Zubair Khan (105) produced a stunning innings at number nine to drag his side up to 271, but Thompson held his nerve alongside Sean Davey (46) and Adam Leckey (35).