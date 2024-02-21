Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager has not only taken the darts world by storm but become a household name since his stunning run to the final of the World Championship as a 16-year-old in January.

Such has been his impact that Michael Smith, the current world number three, recently claimed Littler could go on to achieve even greater things than record 16-time world champion Taylor.

Littler, who turned 17 shortly after his headline-grabbing heroics at Alexandra Palace, told the PA news agency: "I don't think anyone's beating that record! It's just crazy, crazy to think of me being bigger than Phil.

"I've said to many people I've not really set any goals. I just get on with it. I just have to throw my darts and see where they go.

"I'm still gobsmacked that I'm here, getting all these opportunities. I'm just taking it in my stride as I do."

Littler has proved his World Championship performance was no flash in the pan, throwing nine-dart finishes on the way to tournament victories at the Bahrain Masters and Players Championship in Wigan.

He also now has a PDC tour card, a place in the Premier League and has risen to 30th in the world rankings.

The Warrington-based youngster has coped impressively with his whirlwind introduction to the sport at the elite level and is relishing competing against the best.

"I just love playing in front of a crowd," said Littler, who signed a new multi-year partnership with Target Darts on Wednesday.

"I enjoy trying my best to put on a performance and I know I can play against the best. I've broken into the top 32, so hopefully I'm here for many years to come."

Littler recognises the effect he has had on darts at grassroots level and hopes he can continue to encourage new people to take up the sport.

He said: "It's just been crazy how many people have got into darts, and how many people have been in my local shop in St Helens. There's been queues outside.