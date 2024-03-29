Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Littler beat reigning world champion and league leader Luke Humphries 6-5 in his quarter-final and toppled three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen 6-3 in the last four at the SSE Arena.

‘The Nuke’ won the Belfast final 6-4 against Nathan Aspinall, hitting checkouts of 136 and 125 to move up to second in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littler was delighted to get the win and hailed the reception he received from the Belfast crowd.

Luke Littler celebrates his Premier League victort at the SSE Arena in Belfast

“It was good to get over the line and I’m glad I took my opportunity,” he said. “I am so happy to win my first night.

“The crowd was unbelievable, they have been for the last eight weeks, and I knew this was going to be another big arena. It was my first time in Belfast and I can’t wait to come back next year.

“I changed my throw… just taking that little bit of extra time. I practiced a lot more and it has paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re halfway [through the season] and there is still a lot of work to do, but to win one night going into the second half of the season has really got my hopes up and gives me confidence,” Littler added.

“It was just like win the first one and see what I can do – it was just a case of putting the work in.”

Little conquered Humphries to end his unbeaten run – the same player who beat him in the World Championship final in January.

“It was good to beat Luke, get my two points and end his streak,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littler is four points behind Humphries, who remains top of the table despite his first round exit in Belfast.

It was a fourth final in six weeks for Aspinall and it helped to consolidate his position in the top four as he opened up a two-point gap over Michael Smith.

The World Matchplay champion reached the final in Belfast after displaying some expert finishing to see off Gerwyn Price 6-5 in his opener, before blowing away Peter Wright 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Dutchman Van Gerwen had beaten Michael Smith 6-4 in the quarter-final.