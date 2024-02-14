(L-R) Silver Medalist, Elijah Winnington of Team Australia, Gold Medalist, Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland, and Bronze Medalist, Gregorio Paltrinieri of Team Italy pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony for the Men's 800m Freestyle Final on day thirteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome on February 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, who is one of the leading home hopes for Olympic success later this year, hit the front with 50 metres to go to see off Australia's Elijah Winnington and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, claiming his first global title in the process with a time of 7:40:94.

It continues Wiffen’s ascension through the elite ranks of world swimming, bettering his previous finish of fourth at last year's World Championships in Japan, and he’ll be hoping to celebrate yet more success in the 1500m with the heats for that event starting on Saturday morning.

"Obviously the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and be on the top podium for Ireland and obviously it's Ireland's first ever medal at a world championship level," Wiffen told BBC Sport. "Yeah, it's just really cool to say and I'm really happy.

"It was just really trying to build the confidence in myself, make sure I can trust it and really execute my own race plan and that's what I did, so I'm very happy.

"Hopefully I don't get too emotional on the podium, but yeah, I'm just ecstatic and I just can't wait to get on this podium and grab that medal."