Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen has secured a second Olympic Games medal of his Paris summer history – missing out on the highly-anticipated gold double but winning bronze in Sunday’s 1500m freestyle final.

Following on from Tuesday’s 800m victory which ended Northern Ireland’s 36-year wait for a fourth Olympic champion, Team Ireland’s Wiffen lost out on top spot inside the La Defense Arena to a world record-breaking swim by Bobby Finke (Team USA), with Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri sealing silver.

The 23-year-old has now secured a seventh medal by Northern Ireland athletes at the Games after his 800m success was followed up by gold for Jack McMillan (Team GB, swimming), Hannah Scott (Team GB, rowing) and Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland, gymnastics). In a memorable summer for sport on these shores, Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze) have also finished on the podium.

Heading into Paris, Northern Ireland’s Olympic Games gold record stood at three previous wins for Lady Mary Peters (1972), Jimmy Kirkwood (1988) and Stephen Martin (1988).

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen with the bronze medal won for Team Ireland on Sunday in the men's 1500m freestyle final at the Paris La Defense Arena. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Wiffen said following the final: “I’m happy but a bit disappointed at the same time. I’m looking across the week – I can’t be more pleased to be Olympic champion, but the bronze medal, I know you have to be pleased with any medal but when you hit gold the first time you’re racing you kind of don’t want less that that but I’m happy.

"We (Team Ireland) have never had a medal at the Olympics before for men so to come away with two I’m very happy.

On the race itself: “The way I was looking Greg (Paltrinieri) was kind of blocking Bobby (Finke), so I couldn’t see him and then when I saw him way up ahead I said ‘we’re going to be in a very painful race here’ and I did dig deep to try and push it but I just didn’t have enough today.”

