Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen wins second World Aquatics Championships gold in Qatar
Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen has become a double world champion thanks to swimming success in the men’s 1500m freestyle final.
The 22-year-old made history last week across the men’s 800m freestyle showdown by securing a first-ever gold for Team Ireland in the water – and today followed that up with a triumph over the longer distance.
Wiffen, who qualified fastest in his heat on Saturday, clocked a time of 14:34.07 on the final day of the Qatar event to finish top of the podium over Germany’s Florian Wellbrock then David Aubrey of France.
More to follow...