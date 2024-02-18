All Sections
Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen wins second World Aquatics Championships gold in Qatar

Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen has become a double world champion thanks to swimming success in the men’s 1500m freestyle final.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 18th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning gold for Team Ireland over the men's 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning gold for Team Ireland over the men's 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
The 22-year-old made history last week across the men’s 800m freestyle showdown by securing a first-ever gold for Team Ireland in the water – and today followed that up with a triumph over the longer distance.

Wiffen, who qualified fastest in his heat on Saturday, clocked a time of 14:34.07 on the final day of the Qatar event to finish top of the podium over Germany’s Florian Wellbrock then David Aubrey of France.

More to follow...

