Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen – a double medal winner at the Paris Olympics – has his sights set on breaking a world record.

Wiffen’s gold triumph over the 800m last summer provided a first individual summer Olympic Games success by a Northern Ireland competitor since Lady Mary Peters’ 1972 victory.

Competing for Team Ireland, Wiffen went on to lift bronze across the 1500m in France.

Northern Ireland’s Jack McMillan (Team GB, gold), Hannah Scott (Team GB, gold), Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland, gold), Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze) also finished with medals at the 2024 event.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland with his gold and bronze Olympic swimming medals in Paris. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Wiffen is now set to appear at the Irish Swimming Championships, which start on Saturday in Dublin.

He will open the schedule with the 800m freestyle but Wednesday’s 1500m freestyle is the event Wiffen has in mind for a spot in the world record books.

"Everybody should come down to Dublin because I will be trying to break this world record that I've wanted to break ever since I started swimming," said Wiffen, as reported by BBC Sport NI. "So I can't wait and it'll be getting done on the day.

"I am going to be fully rested for the Irish Championships."

Singapore will host the World Swimming Championships over July.

"Obviously, we're on the lead-up to that,” said Wiffen. “It's about how many world records I can break before we get to the world champs.

"And then when we get to the world champs it's about defending my two world titles in the 1500 and 800.

"We're also adding the 400 freestyle this year, so I'll be competing in three events instead of two.

"So we're going for three gold medals in the summer."

He added: "I've come back after the Olympics and it took me a couple of weeks trying to get back into it.

"I took a two-month break so it was going to take me a while but I just recently competed in my last-ever University Championships for Loughborough.

"I ended up swimming times that I'd never touched in that part of the season before, so all these signs are leading towards this world record and I really look forward to having a crack at it in Dublin."

Team Ireland’s Olympics panel also included Danielle Hill from Larne and Bangor’s Grace Davison – with both on the Dublin schedule alongside names such as Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney, Belfast’s Lottie Cullen and Nathan Wiffen, Daniel’s twin brother.

Barry McClements (Newtownards), Dearbhaile Brady (Feeny) and Deaten Registe (Dungannon) each took part in the Paris Paralympic Games for Team Ireland and will be working towards the World Championships in Singapore.