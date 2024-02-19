Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen with his second gold medal of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar following men’s 1500m freestyle final glory for Team Ireland. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Magheralin swimmer secured a first-ever final win in the water for Team Ireland across last week’s men’s 800m freestyle discipline at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar.

On Sunday he followed up that record-breaking achievement by dominating the 1500m showdown for a second taste of medal delight in Doha.

That week to remember also included an appearance in the 400m final and individual title of ‘Male Swimmer of the Meet’ across the Qatar championships.

Swim Ireland national performance director Jon Rudd feels Wiffen can carry that momentum into the high-profile Paris Olympics.

"For sure he can,” said Rudd on BBC Sport NI. “He has all the tools.

"Whether he will is a different matter.

"There were some high-quality athletes missing at this world championships and there were a couple that underperformed, but he (Wiffen) is of the calibre and we will all work together to try and get him over the line."

Rudd added on BBC Sport NI: "We thought it was a big achievement when he won gold in the 800 freestyle but to double up and win the 1500 as well, which so few people have ever done, it's fantastic.

"The guy is capable of swimming in different ways to command the race and take control.

"At 22 years of age that's a great quality to have.

"It's great for him to do what he has done but Paris is the goal, it has always been the goal.

"As far as 2024 is concerned, it's nowhere near job done.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders so he recognises he can't let this run away with him with Paris only a few months away.

"He takes it in his stride and doesn't let things faze him."