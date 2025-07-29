Magheralin's Olympic champion Daniel ​Wiffen into world final but admits ‘something's going wrong'

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 15:54 BST
​Daniel Wiffen’s bid to mark the first anniversary of Olympic Games gold by retaining his World Championship crown has been disrupted by declaring “I just feel really weak at the moment”.

​The Magheralin swimmer on duty in Singapore as part of Team Ireland will take part on Wednesday in the 800m freestyle final – the discipline he finished last summer as Olympic champion.

His Paris glory arrived after picking up first at the World Championships last year in Doha.

In Tuesday’s heats, however, Wiffen posted 7:46.36 to finish fifth and, following a tense wait, was eventually confirmed for the main event Wednesday (12.02pm, UK time).

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen during the men's 800m freestyle swimming heats in Singapore with Team Ireland at the World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
“I mean, obviously pretty disappointed with the overall swim of the 800, but we’ve got a lane so we’ve got a chance to defend my title,” said Wiffen on the official Swim Ireland website. “And I’m going in with that mindset of that I can win this still, even though I’m eighth in.

"I just feel really weak at the moment.,.I felt it in the 400m and then I felt it in the 800, so something’s going wrong.

"I just need to figure out what it is and then change it for tomorrow night’s final.”

Wiffen revealed heading into Singapore he had recently been suffering from appendicitis.

Wednesday’s schedule will also feature Larne’s Danielle Hill in the 50m backstroke.

Ards’ Ellie McCartney and Belfast’s John Shortt also feature for Team Ireland.

Bangor’s Jack McMillan, who won Olympics gold with Team GB, is also in Singapore.

