Magic Monday for Irish swimmers in Paris as Larne's Danielle Hill and Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen advance from their heats at the Olympics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Magheralin man Wiffen will be the top seed in Tuesday’s final after an outstanding swim in the 800m freestyle heats.
The reigning World Champion in the event swam his third fastest time ever clocking 7:41.53 to win his heat. Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi was the closest to Wiffen in second place touching in 7:42.08.
A confident Wiffen spoke after the race: “I mean it’s never comfortable, I just wasn’t at 100% that’s all I’ll say. I mean you didn’t see my legs coming in at the end so that’s where it is really, but was on good pace, happy with the morning swim, and you know a fast time as well, nearly as fast as my World Champs winning time so pretty happy.”
The men’s 800m final will take place on Tuesday at 7.02pm.
Hill, competing at her second Olympic Games, is semi-final bound after a fourth-place finish in her heat of the 100m backstroke in 1:00.40.
The Larne swimmer had a nervy wait to confirm her place, eventually securing sixteenth place overall.
She said: “What an incredible experience for a start, I had a French girl in my heat and the noise was deafening. They wouldn’t go silent at the start of the race, it’s something I’ve never experienced but can carry on now through the meet.
"I’m happy with how I put it together, the stuff that we’ve been working on is there and now tonight I’ve got to utilise what I’ve always had. I hope there’s another gear.”
The 100m backstroke semi-final takes place this evening at 7.57pm with the top eight progressing to Tuesday’s final.
Furthermore, Ireland’s Ellen Walshe had an excellent swim in the 400m individual medley.
Eighth after the butterfly and backstroke legs, the Templeogue swimmer stormed through the breaststroke and freestyle to secure her place in the final in 4:39.97; fourth in her heat and seventh overall.
The 400m individual medley final takes place this evening at 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.