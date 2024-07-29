Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a magic Monday at Paris La Defense for Irish swimmers as Daniel Wiffen and Danielle Hill advanced from their heats.

Magheralin man Wiffen will be the top seed in Tuesday’s final after an outstanding swim in the 800m freestyle heats.

The reigning World Champion in the event swam his third fastest time ever clocking 7:41.53 to win his heat. Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi was the closest to Wiffen in second place touching in 7:42.08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A confident Wiffen spoke after the race: “I mean it’s never comfortable, I just wasn’t at 100% that’s all I’ll say. I mean you didn’t see my legs coming in at the end so that’s where it is really, but was on good pace, happy with the morning swim, and you know a fast time as well, nearly as fast as my World Champs winning time so pretty happy.”

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen following the Men's 800m Freestyle at the Paris La Defense Arena on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

The men’s 800m final will take place on Tuesday at 7.02pm.

Hill, competing at her second Olympic Games, is semi-final bound after a fourth-place finish in her heat of the 100m backstroke in 1:00.40.

The Larne swimmer had a nervy wait to confirm her place, eventually securing sixteenth place overall.

She said: “What an incredible experience for a start, I had a French girl in my heat and the noise was deafening. They wouldn’t go silent at the start of the race, it’s something I’ve never experienced but can carry on now through the meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m happy with how I put it together, the stuff that we’ve been working on is there and now tonight I’ve got to utilise what I’ve always had. I hope there’s another gear.”

The 100m backstroke semi-final takes place this evening at 7.57pm with the top eight progressing to Tuesday’s final.

Furthermore, Ireland’s Ellen Walshe had an excellent swim in the 400m individual medley.

Eighth after the butterfly and backstroke legs, the Templeogue swimmer stormed through the breaststroke and freestyle to secure her place in the final in 4:39.97; fourth in her heat and seventh overall.