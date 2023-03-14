O’Sullivan was still in college when Constitution Hill was winning the Festival opener 12 months ago.

The young Irishman pounced late to secure the Royal Bond earlier in the season and followed a similar script here, riding the unbeaten six-year-old with ultimate confidence.

As 9-4 favourite Facile Vega forced his way to the front in the hands of Paul Townend two out and then lengthened for home, O’Sullivan was motionless aboard Marine Nationale, with a target firmly locked on Facile Vega’s tail.

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Marine Nationale, alongside owner and trainer Barry Connell (left) on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.