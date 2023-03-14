News you can trust since 1737
Marine Nationale sinks Facile Vega in Supreme Novices’

Michael O’Sullivan produced an ice-cool ride aboard Marine Nationale to register a famous victory for trainer Barry Connell in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

By Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson, PA
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT- 1 min read

O’Sullivan was still in college when Constitution Hill was winning the Festival opener 12 months ago.

The young Irishman pounced late to secure the Royal Bond earlier in the season and followed a similar script here, riding the unbeaten six-year-old with ultimate confidence.

As 9-4 favourite Facile Vega forced his way to the front in the hands of Paul Townend two out and then lengthened for home, O’Sullivan was motionless aboard Marine Nationale, with a target firmly locked on Facile Vega’s tail.

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Marine Nationale, alongside owner and trainer Barry Connell (left) on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.
Jumping the last Marine Nationale still had a length to find, but once clearing the final obstacle the result was a formality and O’Sullivan simply had to push the button aboard the 9-2 shot as he sprinted clear for a three-and-a-quarter-length success.