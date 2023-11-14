Mark Allen became the first player through to the Champion of Champions semi-final after he defeated Ali Carter 6-2 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The world number four romped into a 5-1 lead before Carter hit back with a 143 clearance to keep the match alive.

But the victory was sealed in the next frame to send Allen to his sixth semi-final spot in his last nine appearances at the tournament.

He told ITV Sport: “Things were much better after a nervy start against Jimmy (White, in the previous round) earlier. I got a bit lucky in there, which is what you need.

Mark Allen of Northern Ireland has made it to the Champion of Champions semi-final. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think that’s been going against me this season, but I got it there.

"Those sorts of performances have been few and far between,

"I feel like I’ve turned a corner in the last few weeks, but I’m still not where I want to be.”