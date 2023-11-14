Mark Allen beats Ali Carter to reach Champion of Champions semi-final
The world number four romped into a 5-1 lead before Carter hit back with a 143 clearance to keep the match alive.
But the victory was sealed in the next frame to send Allen to his sixth semi-final spot in his last nine appearances at the tournament.
He told ITV Sport: “Things were much better after a nervy start against Jimmy (White, in the previous round) earlier. I got a bit lucky in there, which is what you need.
“I think that’s been going against me this season, but I got it there.
"Those sorts of performances have been few and far between,
"I feel like I’ve turned a corner in the last few weeks, but I’m still not where I want to be.”
Earlier in the day, Allen had eased past White 4-1 to set up the meeting with Carter, who had won through 4-3 in a tense game against Mark Selby.