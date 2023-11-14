All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Mark Allen beats Ali Carter to reach Champion of Champions semi-final

Mark Allen became the first player through to the Champion of Champions semi-final after he defeated Ali Carter 6-2 at the University of Bolton Stadium.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The world number four romped into a 5-1 lead before Carter hit back with a 143 clearance to keep the match alive.

But the victory was sealed in the next frame to send Allen to his sixth semi-final spot in his last nine appearances at the tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told ITV Sport: “Things were much better after a nervy start against Jimmy (White, in the previous round) earlier. I got a bit lucky in there, which is what you need.

Most Popular
Mark Allen of Northern Ireland has made it to the Champion of Champions semi-final. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Mark Allen of Northern Ireland has made it to the Champion of Champions semi-final. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Mark Allen of Northern Ireland has made it to the Champion of Champions semi-final. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think that’s been going against me this season, but I got it there.

"Those sorts of performances have been few and far between,

"I feel like I’ve turned a corner in the last few weeks, but I’m still not where I want to be.”

Earlier in the day, Allen had eased past White 4-1 to set up the meeting with Carter, who had won through 4-3 in a tense game against Mark Selby.