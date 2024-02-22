All Sections
Mark Allen books place in semi-finals of Players Championship

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen came through a marathon four-hour contest to beat Gary Wilson 6-4 to seal his place in the semi-finals of the Players Championship in Telford.
By Sports Desk
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 22:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 22:10 GMT
​Allen, celebrating his 38th birthday, moved into an early 2-0 lead after two half-century breaks and went into the interval 3-1 ahead with a run of 75 at the International Centre.

Wilson, who won the BetVictor Welsh Open on Sunday, then mounted a recovery as he fought back to level at 3-3 on the back of a 76 break.

World number three Allen, though, dug in again to take frames seven and eight, before missing a match-ball chance in the next and then eventually getting the job done with a 69 break.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has sealed his place in the semi-finals of the Players ChampionshipNorthern Ireland's Mark Allen has sealed his place in the semi-finals of the Players Championship
Allen, who had beaten former world champion Mark Williams in the first round, goes on to play Ali Carter for a place in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, Mark Selby produced a vintage display to sweep past Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 and secure his place in the last four.

World number one O’Sullivan had looked pretty much untouchable this season, with four major ranking titles already.

However, it was Selby, himself a four-time world champion, who produced a high-quality display with half-century breaks or higher in five frames to end O’Sullivan’s 16-match unbeaten run.

“To beat Ronnie in any tournament is a great scoreline, to beat him in the way I did, I am very, very pleased. It was more or less faultless,” Selby said on ITV4.

“It is a huge game and if you cant get up for matches like that, you might as well put your cue away.”

