Mark Allen claims second Players Championship title after 10-8 win over Zhang Anda in Telford
Anda – who won the International Championship earlier this season – would make a blistering start in Telford as he led 3-0, with runs of 82 in frame two and 70 in frame three.
However, Allen would respond by winning three successive frames himself which included a break of 101 to draw level at 3-3.
Zhang crafted a break of 64 to claim the seventh, but the last frame of the session came down to the final ball. Eventually Zhang left it near the right corner and Allen deposited it to end 4-4.
Once play resumed for the evening session, Allen would take the lead for the first time in the contest at 5-4 but Anda responded to lead 6-5, which included a break of 64 in frame 11.
World number three Allen would then take control by winning two successive frames to lead 7-6 and once Anda missed the final pink in frame 14, the Antrim man punished that mistake by stroking home the last two balls for 8-6.
Back came Anda for 8-7 but Allen would go one frame away from victory by edging a lengthy 16th frame.
In a final that lacked any real fluency which added to the drama, frame 17 would be the longest of the match but Anda’s fluke on the final blue would be the difference as the deficit was reduced to 9-8.
As the clock edged towards midnight, Allen would collect the trophy and the prize of £125,000 following a breaks of 40 and 24 for a 10-8 success.
The win is Allen’s second ranking event title of the season and his third success overall.
"It was tough all day," he told ITV Sport.
"Especially with how well Zhang has played all week, I think I actually dragged him down a little bit today.
"My safety kept me in the match, it wasn't a lot of fun to be involved in, but I'm very happy to be standing here a winner.
"I've won five ranking events in the last couple of years and I want to keep doing that.
"If I can get to 20 or 30 by the end of my career, then I've done alright.
"I'll probably look back in my career with disappointment if I don't win the World Championship, so that's what I'm gearing towards now."