Defending champion Mark Allen will face a rematch of last year’s final against Ding Junhui on the opening day of the UK Snooker Championship in York on Saturday.

Ding, the former three-time UK champion, battled through qualifying to book his slot in the draw and was handed an immediate shot at revenge against Allen, who beat him 10-7 a year ago.

The 37-year-old Allen comes into the tournament on a high after thumping Judd Trump 10-3 in the final of the Champion of Champions event in Bolton last week.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan also faces a tough opener against Anthony McGill, who like Ding fought his way through the qualifiers on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It will be only the second meeting between the pair since their epic clash in the last 16 of the 2021 World Championship, when McGill clinched victory in the deciding frame.