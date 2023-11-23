Mark Allen faces Ding Junhui rematch at UK Snooker Championship
Ding, the former three-time UK champion, battled through qualifying to book his slot in the draw and was handed an immediate shot at revenge against Allen, who beat him 10-7 a year ago.
The 37-year-old Allen comes into the tournament on a high after thumping Judd Trump 10-3 in the final of the Champion of Champions event in Bolton last week.
Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan also faces a tough opener against Anthony McGill, who like Ding fought his way through the qualifiers on Wednesday.
It will be only the second meeting between the pair since their epic clash in the last 16 of the 2021 World Championship, when McGill clinched victory in the deciding frame.
Trump, whose run of three straight titles was brought to an end by Allen last week, will begin his campaign for a second UK crown against either Pang Junxu or Craig Steadman.