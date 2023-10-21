Snooker ace Mark Allen insists he will be in a relaxed mood as he begins his defence of the Northern Ireland Open this week.

Allen heads to the tournament at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast with the chance to become only the fifth player in snooker history to win the same ranking title in three consecutive years.

The Antrim cueman lifted the Alex Higgins Trophy in 2021 and 2022, and a third straight triumph would see him join a very elite group of players who have won a particular ranking event for three years in a row, alongside Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Judd Trump.

In fact Trump’s trio of victories came at the Northern Ireland Open in 2018, 2019 and 2020, which means that only two different players have captured the title over the past five years.

Mark Allen goes in search of winning the Northern Ireland Open for a third successive year

However, despite the chance of joining that elusive club of treble winners, Allen stated that he can play with the shackles off in front of his home support.

"I am looking forward to it and I feel like the pressure is off as I’ve nothing left to prove," he said.

"If I’m being honest, I probably played the early years of the tournament for all the wrong reasons but I’ve won it two years in a row now and I feel like I’ve done my job.

"Of course, it’s nice to be in that conversation about only being the fifth player to win the same ranking event three years in a row.

"It’s going to be tough as there’s a lot of good players competing, including Judd Trump who has won the last two tournaments. However, I feel like I’ve the game to beat anyone.”

World number four Allen edged out John Higgins 9-8 in the 2021 final then enjoyed a more comfortable 9-4 defeat of Zhou Yuelong in 2022 at the superb Waterfront venue.

“I started to treat the Northern Ireland Open like any other competition by staying in a hotel,” he added.

"Previously I’d have practiced in the club before travelling to play my match which was a different feeling and not something I’m used to.

“By staying in a hotel it means it means I don’t have to get involved in things that I don’t need to such as sorting out tickets, and to be fair, it just keeps things simple which has definitely helped.

"The two finals have certainly been different and the match against John was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and I’d have said that even if I lost.

"Even though I was 4-1 behind against Zhou, I got to enjoy it and when I was 7-4 up and not being arrogant, I knew I was going to win as I was in control.”

Allen won the Masters in 2018 and the UK Championship last year, during a career-best 2022/23 season in which he landed three ranking titles.

Following a run to the quarter-finals of last week’s Wuhan Open, Allen hopes he is coming into form, and he has plenty of ambition as he looks ahead.

"It was a great season last year,” the 37-year-old reflected.

"I have to look back at all the positives as it was my best-ever season, I won three finals and lost another.

"I have always wanted to be a player who was consistently involved in the business end of tournaments and I showed that last year on a consistent basis.

“It’s probably been an indifferent start to this season and there’s few tweaks I’m working on since losing weight.

"My new body shape has affected my body shape and balance a little bit but I’m mentally in a good place since working with sports psychologist Paul Gaffney and it’s helped take me to a new level.

“I feel like I turned a corner at the Wuhan Open as I was mentally switched on, and to give myself a chance whilst not playing my best, can only give me confidence.”

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan has pulled out of this week’s tournament for “medical reasons”, the World Snooker Tour has announced.

The world number one was scheduled to play Egypt-born American Ahmed Aly Elsayed on the opening day at Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, who has never won the tournament, has been replaced by Rory McLeod.

O’Sullivan lost to Judd Trump in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 finals.

Current world champion Luca Brecel and triple crown winners Mark Selby and John Higgins, along with Ali Carter and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh are also not involved after opting to skip the tournament to play in an exhibition event in the Far East.