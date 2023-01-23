The 36-year-old, who won the UK Championship in November having also triumphed at the Northern Ireland Open, appeared to be coasting to another title after opening up a five-frame advantage.

However, Trump piled on the pressure with seven of the next nine but Allen eventually edged to a 10-9 victory which he admits was unconvincing towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know about nerve as I was shaking like a sh***ing dog there," the Northern Irishman told ITV4 after taking the £100,000 first prize in Cheltenham.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen won the 2023 World Grand Prix

"I actually said to Judd at the end he had me completely gone. It's not often I go, I feel like I'm good under pressure.

"He put me under all sorts of pressure and I absolutely fell over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very proud of myself I got over the line but I've felt better."

Allen opened up an imposing 6-2 first-session lead having won all four post-interval frames thanks to breaks of 88, 63 and 77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 88 on the evening resumption put him three away from victory before his opponent produced back-to-back century breaks, including a tournament-equalling best of 140, to get it back to 7-4.

Allen's response was to post 141 for a new high-break mark but Trump hit back with the next four frames, including clearances of 87 and 55, to set up a tense finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad