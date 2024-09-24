Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Allen has labelled conditions at the British Open “absolutely embarrassing” and said the table he played on should be “burned”.

The world number three got off to a winning start in the opening round at Cheltenham after securing a 4-3 victory over Gary Wilson.

However, the 38-year-old Northern Irishman was far from impressed by what he found at the Centaur Arena at Cheltenham Racecourse.

“The conditions out there are absolutely embarrassing,” Allen told ITV. “It’s some of the worst weather outside and they’ve left the massive transport doors open. It’s so cold, it’s so humid, out there.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

“The table needs to be burned.

“The cushions are unplayable, uncontrollable. It was heavy. The speed was decent.

“There are new guys doing the tables this year and they’re clearly not up to it.”

Allen is today facing Aaron Hill.

A statement from World Snooker said: “Our table-fitting team has been consistent for some time and works to the highest standards.

“The weather in the area has seen unprecedented rainfall over the last couple of days which can negatively influence the conditions.

“We have raised the issue of an open door with the venue.”