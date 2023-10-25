​Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen has issued an apology after criticising the World Snooker Tour.

The Antrim man, whose hopes of winning a third consecutive Northern Ireland Open were ended in the second round in a late-night thriller that concluded in the early hours of Tuesday, had claimed the sport was in ‘disarray’.

Allen made the comments following a decision by five players to skip the NI Open in Belfast in favour of playing in an exhibition event in Macau, leaving them facing potential disciplinary action.

The 37-year-old said: “I don’t think anything will change until the players revolt.”

However, Allen this week said he regretted his remarks.

In a post on X, the world number three stated: “I regret and sincerely apologise for making these comments.”

He added: “I made comments about players not playing in WST events, as well as other comments about World Snooker which were damaging and I unreservedly withdraw them.

"[I] look forward to working with World Snooker in the future to ensure our great sport, and the players that make it, reaches its full potential and delivers for fans around the world.”

World champion Luca Brecel plus Mark Selby and John Higgins were among the group of players who snubbed the Belfast tournament to play in Macau, creating controversy in the run up to the event.

The World Snooker Tour warned their actions would represent a ‘breach of the terms of their player contract’.

And while the dates of the exhibition in Macau were changed at the last minute, none of the five players concerned took part in the NI Open at the Waterfront Hall.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is also absent after pulling out of the event because of illness last Friday.

Allen was dumped out by Estonia’s Andres Petrov in his second-round game. He came back from 3-1 down to force a decider, but Petrov edged over the finishing line.