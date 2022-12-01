Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen during was knocked out of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh in the third round by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The Antrim player becomes the latest big name to exit the event after Ronnie O’Sullivan was sent packing in a shock defeat, losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.

Allen was in fine form coming into the tournament after retaining his Northern Ireland Open title before clinching the UK Championship for the first time after a stunning comeback win against Ding Junhui in November.

However, he lost 4-1 in Edinburgh against world number 57 Un-Nooh, who will now play Jamie Jones in the next round, who beat four-time world champion John Higgins 4-3.

"It was a very enjoyable game," Un-Nooh told Eurosport.

"I didn't feel nervous before the game because I had nothing to lose. Allen is playing really well at the moment, to win the last two ranking tournaments. I didn't think anything but to just be positive.

Jimmy White added: "Thepchaiya is very quick, so sometimes because he's too quick he makes the odd mistake as he likes to get through them and pot all the balls.

"But in that game there, the mistakes were minimal. He was very strong, his safety was good. Mark Allen didn't really do anything wrong, but he just didn't have a chance. This can be the magic of this guy. This is why we love watching him play."

Un-Nooh produced a rapid opening frame with a break of 61 and the Thai speed king quickly followed up in the second frame with a flawless safety and all-round potting display, compiling a break of 85.

Allen was unable to halt his rival’s flying start and Un-Nooh went 3-0 up with a break of 58 in third round to leave him requiring one further frame to secure his place in the next round.