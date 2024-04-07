Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welshman Williams survived an unlikely rally to beat the Northern Ireland player 10-5 and book a mouthwatering final with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Williams raced into a 9-0 lead at Manchester Central, but then saw the Antrim man take five frames on the trot to delay the seemingly inevitable.

Afterwards, Allen said on social media: “Always a pleasure to play one of the all time greats. Simply too good for me today.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen was knocked out of the Tour Championship after a semi-final defeat against Mark Williams

"Wish I’d taken his cue when he offered me it in frame 2!

"Good luck to both guys in tomorrow’s final. Should be a cracker.”

It was a tense finish to the game and Williams admitted he had been worried by Allen’s tenacity.

He told ITV3: “Absolutely. Nine-nil, you can’t lose really, but an hour later it’s 9-5, if he wins that one 9-6, then your bum is going, there’s no question.”

The three-time world champion imposed a stranglehold on the match from the off, winning the first two frames before successive breaks of 99, 105 and 112 – he missed the final red in the latter as he closed in on a maximum – made it 5-0 as things started to turn ugly for Allen.

Williams scrapped his way over the line in the sixth and eased further ahead in the seventh before completing a first-session whitewash.

He picked up where he had left off in the evening session, rattling in a clearance of 140 to go 9-0 ahead, but Allen stopped the rot with a break of 65 to avoid the whitewash.

With Williams appearing to lose concentration, Allen won the next four frames – the last of them with a break of 69 – to reduce the deficit to 9-5.

However, the 49-year-old regained his composure to compile a decisive 75 to make Sunday’s final.