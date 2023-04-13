Mark Allen starts World Snooker Championship bid against Chinese debutant Fan Zhengyi
Antrim’s Mark Allen has been drawn against Fan Zhengyi in the first round of the World Snooker Championship which gets underway on Saturday.
Zhengyi will be competing at the Crucible for the very first time and qualified after an eye-catching win against former semi-finalist Stephen Maguire.
Allen, 32, has enjoyed a stellar season so far as he has lifted the UK Championship, the Northern Ireland Open and the World Grand Prix, meaning he goes to Sheffield as a serious contender to get his name on the trophy for the very first time.
However, Allen – who has lost six stone in weight over the last 12 months – has only ever reached one semi-final at the Crucible and has been dumped out at the second round stage in each of the last two years.
Allen will face Zhengyi across two sessions on Monday.
Reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will also take on a debutant as he was paired with Pang Junxu in the first round which gets underway on Saturday.
O’Sullivan will look to defend his crown and make it a record of eight world titles after equalling Stephen Hendry’s tally of seven in last year’s success against Judd Trump.
It has been an up and down season for O’Sullivan as the world number one is yet to win a ranking event this season, although he has picked up two invitational events at the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions.
Elsewhere, four-time champion Mark Selby faces Matthew Selt, Judd Trump faces a difficult assignment against former semi-finalist Anthony McGill and John Higgins has been drawn against David Grace.
Two-time runner-up Ali Carter will meet Jak Jones, Joe Perry will meet Robert Milkins while Mark Williams and Jack Lisowski come up against Jimmy Robertson and Noppon Saengkham respectively.
Neil Robertson, who lifted his only world title in 2013, has an opening match against Wu Yize, while Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian to qualify at the Crucible, is back for a second year with a match-up against former finalist Ding Junhui.
Furthermore, Shaun Murphy will face Si Jiahui, Stuart Bingham comes up against David Gilbert, Kyren Wilson meets Ryan Day, Gary Wilson faces Elliot Slessor and Luca Brecel plays Ricky Walden.
The top 16 seeds have been pitted against the 16 qualifiers who have battled through the qualifying stages at the English Institute of Sport over the last week.
The full draw is below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Pang Junxu
Ding Junhui (16) v Hossein Vafaei
Luca Brecel (9) v Ricky Walden
Mark Williams (8) v Jimmy Robertson
Judd Trump (5) v Anthony McGill
Jack Lisowski (12) v Noppon Saengkham
Robert Milkins (13) v Joe Perry
Shaun Murphy (4) v Si Jiahui
Mark Allen (3) v Fan Zhengyi
Stuart Bingham (14) v David Gilbert
Ali Carter (11) v Jak Jones
Neil Robertson (6) v Wu Yize
Kyren Wilson (7) v Ryan Day
John Higgins (10) v David Grace
Gary Wilson (15) v Elliot Slessor
Mark Selby (2) v Matthew Selt
The final stages at the Crucible start on Saturday and run until May 1st.