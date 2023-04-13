Zhengyi will be competing at the Crucible for the very first time and qualified after an eye-catching win against former semi-finalist Stephen Maguire.

Allen, 32, has enjoyed a stellar season so far as he has lifted the UK Championship, the Northern Ireland Open and the World Grand Prix, meaning he goes to Sheffield as a serious contender to get his name on the trophy for the very first time.

However, Allen – who has lost six stone in weight over the last 12 months – has only ever reached one semi-final at the Crucible and has been dumped out at the second round stage in each of the last two years.

Ronnie O'Sullivan bids for a record eighth title of the modern era while in-form Mark Allen attempts to break a desperate Crucible run as the World Snooker Championship returns to Sheffield on Saturday.

Allen will face Zhengyi across two sessions on Monday.

Reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will also take on a debutant as he was paired with Pang Junxu in the first round which gets underway on Saturday.

O’Sullivan will look to defend his crown and make it a record of eight world titles after equalling Stephen Hendry’s tally of seven in last year’s success against Judd Trump.

It has been an up and down season for O’Sullivan as the world number one is yet to win a ranking event this season, although he has picked up two invitational events at the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions.

Elsewhere, four-time champion Mark Selby faces Matthew Selt, Judd Trump faces a difficult assignment against former semi-finalist Anthony McGill and John Higgins has been drawn against David Grace.

Two-time runner-up Ali Carter will meet Jak Jones, Joe Perry will meet Robert Milkins while Mark Williams and Jack Lisowski come up against Jimmy Robertson and Noppon Saengkham respectively.

Neil Robertson, who lifted his only world title in 2013, has an opening match against Wu Yize, while Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian to qualify at the Crucible, is back for a second year with a match-up against former finalist Ding Junhui.

Furthermore, Shaun Murphy will face Si Jiahui, Stuart Bingham comes up against David Gilbert, Kyren Wilson meets Ryan Day, Gary Wilson faces Elliot Slessor and Luca Brecel plays Ricky Walden.

The top 16 seeds have been pitted against the 16 qualifiers who have battled through the qualifying stages at the English Institute of Sport over the last week.

The full draw is below:

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui (16) v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel (9) v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams (8) v Jimmy Robertson

Judd Trump (5) v Anthony McGill

Jack Lisowski (12) v Noppon Saengkham

Robert Milkins (13) v Joe Perry

Shaun Murphy (4) v Si Jiahui

Mark Allen (3) v Fan Zhengyi

Stuart Bingham (14) v David Gilbert

Ali Carter (11) v Jak Jones

Neil Robertson (6) v Wu Yize

Kyren Wilson (7) v Ryan Day

John Higgins (10) v David Grace

Gary Wilson (15) v Elliot Slessor

Mark Selby (2) v Matthew Selt

