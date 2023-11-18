Mark Allen wins four straight frames to beat John Higgins and book ticket to Champion of Champions final
Allen reached the decider after a 6-2 win against John Higgins in tonight’s semi-final.
With the scores tied 2-2 at the interval, 37-year-old Allen would win four straight frames to seal his second final appearance in the tournament.
Allen lifted the invitational tournament back in 2020 when he beat Neil Robertson in the final.
World number two Judd Trump booked his third consecutive Champion of Champions final appearance with a 6-3 victory over Barry Hawkins last night.
The Ace in the Pack has been the star performance on the tour this season after lifting the Wuhan Open, English Open and Northern Ireland Open so far this season.
The winner of the event will win £150,000 with the runner-up receiving a cheque of £60,000.