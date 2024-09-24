Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon celebrated third in the European Quad Championship after a brilliant final-round performance at La Colla in Italy.

In his opening race, the Yamaha rider was holding second behind Germany’s Manfred Zienecker before Harry Walker from Reading got past.

McLernon held off the reigning champion, Italy’s Patrick Turrini, for third by the flag, while Walker claimed the championship off second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local rider led race two on the fast tree-lined track until Turrini got past with five minutes remaining.

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon completed a brilliant maiden season in the European Quadcross Championship with third. (Photo by McLernon Racing)

Second saw McLernon finish an excellent third in the championship.

“I didn’t expect to claim third in the championship in my first year...but I’m delighted,” said McLernon. “I was 11 seconds clear at the front in race two but under the yellow flags my lead was soon down to two.

"When I saw Manfred, my nearest rival, in the hedge I just brought it home...now I can focus on this weekend’s Quadcross of Nations in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Murphy, who will also race in the Czech Republic, finished 10th in race two after a DNF off race one.

Jason Meara was happy with sixth in the British MX1 Championship. (Photo by Steve Milner MX Photos)

The final round of the Dirt Store ACU British Motocross Championship took place at Preston Docks – with Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara and Martin Barr from Ballyclare racing in the MX1 class.

Meara finished the championship in sixth place, while Barr was seventh in the final standings.

“I knew what I needed to do to finish sixth in the championship and with the Motocross of Nations in a couple of weeks’ time I wasn’t for taking any unnecessary risks,” said Moto-Cycle GasGas rider Meara. “I just took it steady, claiming a couple of 10th-place finishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barr, on the Apico Honda, qualified fourth fastest and made a good start in race one but a crash meant he had a lot of work to do to finish eighth.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr completed the British MX1 season in seventh. (Photo by Adam Duckworth)

In race two, again he made another good start.

“A rider came across me and hit my back wheel and I was nearly down again,” he said. “I was at the back of the pack and had to pick my way through to ninth for ninth overall.

"It was disappointing to end the championship in seventh but you have to take the rough with the smooth.

"Third in the Fastest 40 Championship and, at 37 years of age and still be at the sharp end, isn’t too bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Meara finished fourth in the 250 British Youth Championship. (Photo by Meara Racing)

Jack Meara ended his British Championship campaign in fourth place in the 250 Youth Championship after finishing third overall at Preston Docks.

The Loughbrickland teenager had a solid weekend – finishing fourth in race one after an early crash, then a bad start in race two saw the Moto-Cycle GasGas rider charge through to second by the chequered flag.

He was lying third in race three, however, had to recover from a setback to cross fifth before a puncture in his final race saw him finish seventh.

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin finished fifth overall.

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was happy with his eighth overall in the MX2 class.