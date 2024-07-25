Mark Tumilty agrees four-year extension as Ireland Men's hockey head coach as Olympics opener looms
Banbridge man Tumilty took up the role in September 2019, only one month before Ireland suffered heartbreak when their Olympic dream of reaching the Tokyo games ended controversially in their two-legged qualifier in Canada.
Speaking from Paris as the team prepares for tomorrow’s Olympic opener, Tumilty said: “I am delighted to be leading the squad into the LA cycle.
“I feel this squad has still plenty of room for development and I am really excited to be working with them for another four years.
“What's more, the organisation is in a much better place to support the squad as we look to become a top-eight nation in world hockey.”
Hockey Ireland chair Trevor Watkins said Tumilty’s new deal comes at a time when Ireland are competing at the ‘highest level’ in world hockey.
“We are delighted to extend Mark's contract,” he said.
“Our Men's group are competing at the highest level of world hockey, and we look forward to seeing this level of performance continue into the future.
“We're all wishing the squad the very best of luck for Paris 2024.”
Ireland are ranked 11th in the world and as Tumilty prepares his side to face Belgium, he added: “Right now, my focus is fully on Paris.”