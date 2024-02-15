Ireland suffered a 4-2 FIH Pro League defeat to Spain in India on Thursday. PIC: Adimazes via Hockey Ireland

Having suffered recent defeats to Netherlands and Australia, Tumilty rang the changes with Luke Madeley, Daragh Walsh, John McKee, Sean Murray and Tim Cross all sitting out in Bhubaneswar.

Spain, who defeated Ireland 2-0 last month in the Olympic qualifying semi-finals before Tumilty’s men booked their spot in Paris by beating South Korea, took a 12th minute lead through Enrique Gonzalez and doubled it soon after when Marc Miralles converted from a penalty corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Ireland did manage to hit back before half-time with Matthew Nelson’s strike deflecting past Spain goalkeeper Luiz Calzado, but Spain’s two-goal advantage was restored in the 41st minute by Marc Reyne.

Lee Cole coverted from a penalty corner to give Ireland hope heading into the final stages, only for Gonzalez to grab his second in the dying moments.

Ireland will be back in action against India on Friday before taking on Netherlands, Australia, Spain and the hosts once more before the end of this month in what is their first appearance at the Pro League.

"We fielded the most experienced team we probably could have today,” said Tumilty. “We've adapted from game one to game two and again to game 3.

"We played in a slightly different style today. We hope that the things we have learned from this first round of games will stand to us in the games ahead of us next week and especially tomorrow against India.

"I will be taking a look at how they get on against Australia. India are going to be a massive challenge for us tomorrow. We have been creating chances we just need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"The lads acquitted themselves well against Spain and got very close to equalising at 3-2. Conceding that fourth goal when we did was a killer blow."

IRELAND: Jamie Carr (GK), Shane O'Donoghue, Lee Cole, Jonathan Lynch, Luke Witherow, Peter McKibbin, Peter Brown, Michael Robson (C), Matthew Nelson, Jeremy Duncan, Ben Johnson.

SUBS USED: Charlie Rowe (4 mins), Kevin O'Dea (8 mins), Ben Walker (4 mins), Sam Hyland (10 mins), Conor Empey (4 mins), Nicholas Page (4 mins).

SPAIN: Luiz Calzado (GK), Xavier Gispert, Enriqe Gonzalez, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Jordi Bonastre, Gerard Clape, Andrea Rafi, Borja Lacalle, Alvaro Portugal, Rafael Vilallonga.