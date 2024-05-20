Martin Barr claimed fourth at Preston Docks for the Apico Honda team. (Photo by Adam Duckworth)

Northern Ireland riders Martin Barr and Glenn McCormick came away from round two of the Fastest 40 Championship at Preston Docks with fourth-place overall class spots.

“I don’t want to be known as that fourth-place guy,” said Ballyclare’s Barr. “I still want the podium...the old boy is still pushing on!”

After qualifying fourth fastest on the Apico Honda, Barr made a great start in race one, second before a big mistake dropped him to fourth. In race two he was last away after hitting the start gate.

“I had a lot of work to do but I just got my head down and fought through to sixth for fourth overall,” he said. “The bike is working well and after the disaster in Scotland last time out, fourth overall is a decent weekend.”

Lewis Spratt won the semi-expert class at Gormastown over the Irish Motocross Championship. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Stuart Edmonds (Seca Racing Team) finished 10th overall before claiming three wins at round one of the Irish Championship.

In the MX2 class at Preston Docks, Glenoe’s McCormick was 10th fastest and felt “I got in a couple of good laps and was happy, yet a little disappointed”.

He made a good start in his opening race before bringing the Chambers KTM home in fifth then another fifth in race two for fourth overall.

“I made decent starts but was out-dragged to the first turn,” he said. “I was more ruthless than normal making up a lot of places on the first lap.

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon sits fourth in the European Quad Championship. (Photo by Earths Eye Media)

"In race one I caught the front pack but I couldn’t hold on and settled for fifth, it was the same story in race two...again, I lost a lot of ground into turn one and had to get my head down and work hard to make it into fourth before Callum Mitchell came through and I had to be content with another fifth for fourth overall.

"My winter training has paid off and with a bit more bike time I believe I can run at the front...I’m comfortable on the bike and my confidence is high.”

Lennox Dickinson had a good run in the MX2 U21 class, finishing fifth overall.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt continued his impressive debut season in the adults section with an overall win in the semi-experts class at the first round of the Irish Championship. The Todds Leap McCullagh’s Centra 125 KTM rider was on pole before securing three convincing wins.

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was fourth in MX2 at Preston Docks. (Photo by Cult Moto)

The previous day he had to settle for third behind overall winner Tom Bishop in the 125 youth class.

The teenager plans to be at the 2024 Junior Motocross World Championship at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in the Netherlands over July 13/14.

“I’m really looking forward to the meeting,” said Spratt, who has already this year raced in the Dutch Masters Series.

MCUI officials are currently planning to send a team to represent Ireland in the event.

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon currently lies fourth in the EMX Quad European Championship standings after Heerde in the Netherlands.

“My race bike wouldn’t start and I only had two minutes to get the spare bike for the qualifying race,” said McLernon, who had to start from the second row.