Max Verstappen was crowned champion of the world for a fourth successive year after finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix won in dominant style by George Russell.

Verstappen needed only to outscore Lando Norris to become just the sixth driver in Formula One history to win four titles or more.

And, with Norris taking the chequered flag in only sixth, Verstappen is guaranteed the world crown with two races remaining.

Lewis Hamilton raced back from 10th to second to complete an impressive one-two finish for Mercedes. Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari, one place ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Russell’s third victory was the most dominant of his career so far, crossing the line 7.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, but the night on the Strip will be remembered for Verstappen cementing his name among the sport’s greats.

Verstappen’s fourth title, all but sealed three weeks ago following his wet-weather masterclass in Brazil, sees him emulate Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel as a four-time world champion, with only Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (both with seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) now ahead of the all-conquering Dutchman in the record books.

Verstappen beat Hamilton in deeply contentious circumstances to claim his first championship in 2021 before going on to win his next two titles in a period of domination rarely, if ever, seen in the sport.

And after he raced to four wins from the opening five rounds this year – against the backdrop of the furore surrounding his boss, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – many F1 observers were expecting the Dutchman to run away with the title.

But Red Bull’s superiority suddenly vanished into thin air, with McLaren, Ferrari and even Mercedes at times boasting quicker cars.

Red Bull are on course to finish third in the constructors’ championship this year. This century only Hamilton in 2008 with McLaren, and Verstappen in 2021, have won the drivers’ title when their team did not win the constructors’ championship.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez crossed the line 10th here. The Mexican is also a lowly eighth in the individual standings to show Verstappen has truly outperformed his machine.

Verstappen started fourth and worked his way up to second before Hamilton zoomed past on lap 31.

Verstappen then came under pressure from both Sainz and Leclerc in the closing stages, with the Spaniard moving past on lap 42 before Leclerc relegated the Red Bull man to fifth five laps later.

But Verstappen, who has won only one of the last 12 races, crossed the line comfortably clear of Norris to be sure of the title.

“Max Verstappen you are a four-time world champion,” said Horner on the radio. “That is a phenomenal, phenomenal achievement. You can be incredibly proud of yourself.”

“Oh my God man,” said an emotional Verstappen. “What a season. Four times. It was a little bit more difficult than last year.”

For Mercedes, the grid’s once-all conquering team will be staggered at their pace here.

Russell’s win never looked in doubt after he nailed his start, while Hamilton picked off the opposition at will to make up eight places with relative ease.

Verstappen was driven to the Bellagio hotel in a back of a Rolls-Royce Phantom with his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

“It has been a long season,” said the 27-year-old. “We started off amazing and were cruising and then we had a tough run.

“We kept it together and we have to be proud of everyone and what they have done.

“To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I didn’t think was possible. I stand here, relieved in a way, but very happy. It is incredible and very special.

“It was a very challenging season. As a person, at times, it is very challenging. I had to be calm. I still prefer last season, but this season taught me a lot of lessons. It makes it very special and a beautiful season.