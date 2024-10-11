Mayoral reception to celebrate success of Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club
Councillor McQuillan recognised the achievements the club has made in youth hockey over the past season, including the U13s winning the Ulster Hockey National title in a thrilling final against Rainey.
Last month, the U15s faced clubs from Ireland, England and Scotland at the Portadown Invitational Tournament and came out on top in a dramatic penalty shoot out win against Pegasus.
The Mayor said: "This club has made tremendous progress and on behalf of Council, I want to congratulate all the players on these fantastic achievements. Sport plays such an important part in the lives of young people, helping them make friends and feel like part of the local community. Credit must also go to all the coaches and parents for their continued support."