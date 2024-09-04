Medal heartbreak for Claire Taggart and Team GB at Paralympics after boccia tie-break pain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Larne woman and Kayleigh Haggo and David Smith had clawed their way back into contention after going 4-0 down to move to within touching distance of victory and led 7-5.
However, Indonesia got back on equal terms to make it 7-7 and went on to win the tie-break 2-0.
Team GB had sealed their place in the quarter-finals after beating Portugal 5-4 on Tuesday following a 13-1 loss against China in their earlier group match.
Taggart, competing in her third Paralympics after appearances at the Rio and Tokyo Games, was dejected after the medal heartbreak and blamed herself for not putting the outcome beyond doubt in the sixth end.
“It was kind of on me to seal the game, finish the game off and obviously I didn’t do that so obviously I’m beyond gutted that I’ve let these guys down so badly,” she told the BBC.
“They are shaking their heads but they know I’m really disappointed in myself and disappointed that I’ve let them down.”
The Indonesian side included Gischa Zayana, who defeated Taggart in the individual bronze medal match.
The Co Antrim woman has claimed medals at the World Championships and European Championships but has yet to win a medal at the Paralympics.
Team-mate Smith said it was becoming increasingly difficult to challenge for medals with teams from China, Korea and Indonesia growing in strength and appealed for more investment in boccia in the UK.
“More leagues, more clubs…. people playing at a local level to challenge us to push us to give us opportunities to play at home,” Smith said. “We have to travel all around the world just to get some decent team games.
“If we had some fun, enjoyable matches at home that we could get our teeth into, play with other players, play with able-bodied people, it would make it a lot easier when you are coming here and trying to figure it out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.