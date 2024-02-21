Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horner is under investigation by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague.

The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is in Bahrain for this week's three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 2.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign.

"It is clear," Wolff said when asked to address the allegations during the lunch interval on the first day of testing.

"Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out. These are just standards we set ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a global sport and one of the most important sport platforms in the world and role models, too.

"But having said that, there is a lot of speculation that has been happening over the past weeks, and lots of things that are going on.

"What is important at that stage is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at.

"What the outcomes are, what it means for Formula One, and how we can learn from that because we want to talk about racing cars, and we want to talk about the sport, rather than these very, very critical topics that are more than just a team issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is phenomenon, and an issue for all of Formula One, and every individual that works out there."

Horner is due to be in the media spotlight at an F1 press conference alongside four other team principals today.

Speaking at Red Bull's car launch, last week, Horner said he was unable to provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed.

It is understood both Red Bull and Horner are keen for a swift resolution, but sources have indicated that a conclusion is not imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F1 bosses have called for the controversy to be “clarified at the earliest opportunity”.

Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track troubles to one side by setting an impressive pace on the opening day.

The three-time world champion, who dominated last season to take a third straight title, completed a trouble-free 142 laps and clocked a faster time than he managed in testing 12 months ago. He ended the running an ominous 1.1 seconds faster than McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari third.