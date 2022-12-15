The Italian manufacturer announced on Thursday morning that Schumacher, 23, had left the company by mutual agreement after four years working together.

He joined the Ferrari driver academy in 2019 and progressed to Formula One two years later by driving for their partner team Haas, but he was dropped for next season in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Mercedes had already made their interest known and it was swiftly confirmed that Schumacher would follow in his father Michael’s footsteps by joining the Formula One giants.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” said Schumacher.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to (team principal) Toto (Wolff) and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.”

Schumacher will spend time helping develop what Mercedes will hope will be a car that can challenge for the drivers’ and constructors’ titles again as well as providing back-up to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

A statement from Ferrari read: “Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration, after working together for four years with Mick having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

