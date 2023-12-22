The first ‘good luck’ message Mickey Mansell received ahead of his PDC World Darts Championship opener against Xiaochen Zong was from fellow Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan – now the former World Cup teammates will meet in round two this afternoon.

Mansell, who hails from Clonoe in County Tyrone, eased past his Chinese opponent at Alexandra Palace on Thursday, averaging 89.94 as he won nine of 12 legs played.

He knew victory would pit him against good friend Dolan in an all-Northern Ireland affair and their showdown will kick off today’s slate of eight encounters at the iconic London with the winner set to meet former champion Gerwyn Price.

"Back home it was a massive draw when it came out,” said Mansell. “I had to peel myself away from it and think it’s not my draw, but it’s for everyone else.

Mickey Mansell reacts after winning against Xiaochen Zong on day seven of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

"It’s two boys who travel together that are going to play each other, but as soon as the draw came out my full focus was on Zong.

"For the first week I probably did practice a bit thinking about Brendan, but I had to switch off and think that it’s not in my vicinity because the first game is the most important.

"I got up this morning at 7am and the first message on my phone was Brendan wishing me the best, so that tells you all you need to know about the man that I’m playing.”

Dolan, from Belcoo in County Fermanagh, is ranked 28th in the PDC Order of Merit and made it to the quarter-finals of this competition in 2019.

In contrast, 50-year-old Mansell hasn’t made it beyond the second round in seven attempts, losing out to two-time world champion Peter Wright last year and has also ran into greats like Phil Taylor in the past.

"I look back on it and I think if Michael van Gerwen or Gerwyn Price is sitting in front of you, you can’t turn around and say you’re confident about going to the second or third round,” he added. “You have to look at what is front of you and how the draw evolves.

"You have no control over those situations. I’ve sat at home many times and watched different players get opportunities based on how the draw is and how it has worked out.

"I don’t think you can sit and think you’re entitled to be in a quarter-final or semi-final based on who you are – the draw has an awful lot to do with the situation every year.”

On his first round performance, Mansell said: "I thought I played pretty well.

"When I got an opportunity, barring one leg, I thought I played very well.

"I didn’t know what to expect and I felt when I got an opportunity that I took it.

"I definitely didn’t feel comfortable at any stage.

"I didn’t know what to expect but I was trying to be in my own headspace, do my own thing and see how that evolved.”

Mansell and Dolan have already met three times this year with the latter winning on each occasion.