Mickey Mansell qualifies from group at Grand Slam of Darts as Josh Rock keeps hopes alive ahead of Stephen Bunting showdown
After beating James Wade on the opening day, the world number 56 then backed it up with a 5-3 victory against Rowby-John Rodriguez on Sunday night.
The two victories means Mansell tops Group A on four points and he will qualify for the last 16 of a televised event for the first time in his career - irrespective of the outcome in his final round-robin clash against Luke Humphries this evening.
Defending champion Humphries crashed out of the tournament after his second successive loss on Sunday night.
Humphries lost 5-3 to Rowby-John Rodriguez on the opening day and the world champion was beaten by the same score by James Wade on Sunday to ensure he cannot advance from Group A.
Broughshane man Josh Rock kept his hopes alive of reaching the last 16 as he won four straight legs from 3-1 down to end Wessel Nijman’s hopes of qualification.
Rock needed to beat the Dutchman after losing to Gian van Veen on the opening day in Group H.
World number 15 Rock will meet Masters champion Stephen Bunting on Tuesday night, with the winner going through to the last 16.
Meanwhile, Gary Anderson and Luke Littler were among the stars to confirm their place in round two on Sunday, with Gian van Veen, Ritchie Edhouse, Jermaine Wattimena also sealing their progress.
Groups A-D will conclude on Monday evening, before players from Groups E-H continue their battle for qualification on Tuesday.
The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the last 16 action set to get underway on Wednesday November 13.
