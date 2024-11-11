Mickey Mansell's maiden appearance at the Grand Slam of Darts has proven to be a magical one as the 'Clonoe Cyclone' qualified from his group with a game to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After beating James Wade on the opening day, the world number 56 then backed it up with a 5-3 victory against Rowby-John Rodriguez on Sunday night.

The two victories means Mansell tops Group A on four points and he will qualify for the last 16 of a televised event for the first time in his career - irrespective of the outcome in his final round-robin clash against Luke Humphries this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending champion Humphries crashed out of the tournament after his second successive loss on Sunday night.

Mickey Mansell celebrates after beating Rowby-John Rodriguez at the Grand Slam of Darts last night. (Photo: PDC Darts)

Humphries lost 5-3 to Rowby-John Rodriguez on the opening day and the world champion was beaten by the same score by James Wade on Sunday to ensure he cannot advance from Group A.

Broughshane man Josh Rock kept his hopes alive of reaching the last 16 as he won four straight legs from 3-1 down to end Wessel Nijman’s hopes of qualification.

Rock needed to beat the Dutchman after losing to Gian van Veen on the opening day in Group H.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World number 15 Rock will meet Masters champion Stephen Bunting on Tuesday night, with the winner going through to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Gary Anderson and Luke Littler were among the stars to confirm their place in round two on Sunday, with Gian van Veen, Ritchie Edhouse, Jermaine Wattimena also sealing their progress.

Groups A-D will conclude on Monday evening, before players from Groups E-H continue their battle for qualification on Tuesday.