Mickey Mansell through to Grand Slam of Darts semi-final after final leg decider drama against Cameron Menzies
The 'Clonoe Cyclone' who had never ever qualified for the event won a final leg decider to oust his Scottish opponent.
Mansell, who qualified from his group after victories against James Wade and Rowby-John Rodriguez, before beating Danny Noppert in the last 16 got off to a slow start as he found himself 4-1 down at the first break.
World number 40 Menzies - who beat James Wade in a dramatic last-leg shoot-out in the previous round - saw that advantage diminish as Mansell won three out of the next five legs to cut the gap at 6-4.
Menzies let out a roar as he went 7-5 ahead but Mansell took two out of the next three legs to cut the gap at 8-7.
Mansell then broke the Menzies throw to make it 8-8 but that was short-lived as the Scotsman then did the same to lead 9-8. However, the gripping contest would be all-square at 10-10 at the next interval as Mansell held his nerve on the doubles.
51-year-old Mansell then led 12-11 but Menzies reeled off four legs in a row to move within two of victory.
In an absorbing contest, the pair continued to trade legs to set-up a tense final leg shoot-out which was won by Mansell who took out 59.
