Mickey Mansell celebrates after his final leg deciding victory against Cameron Menzies in the Grand Slam of Darts. (Photo: PDC Darts)

Mickey Mansell's fairytale run at the Grand Slam of Darts continued with a pulsating quarter-final win against Cameron Menzies in Wolverhampton.

The 'Clonoe Cyclone' who had never ever qualified for the event won a final leg decider to oust his Scottish opponent.

Mansell, who qualified from his group after victories against James Wade and Rowby-John Rodriguez, before beating Danny Noppert in the last 16 got off to a slow start as he found himself 4-1 down at the first break.

World number 40 Menzies - who beat James Wade in a dramatic last-leg shoot-out in the previous round - saw that advantage diminish as Mansell won three out of the next five legs to cut the gap at 6-4.

Menzies let out a roar as he went 7-5 ahead but Mansell took two out of the next three legs to cut the gap at 8-7.

Mansell then broke the Menzies throw to make it 8-8 but that was short-lived as the Scotsman then did the same to lead 9-8. However, the gripping contest would be all-square at 10-10 at the next interval as Mansell held his nerve on the doubles.

51-year-old Mansell then led 12-11 but Menzies reeled off four legs in a row to move within two of victory.