Lewis Hamilton admitted he had “mixed feelings” about benefiting from George Russell’s disqualification to claim victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell was thrown out by the stewards two-and-a-half hours after he beat Hamilton to the chequered flag at Spa-Francorchamps for running an illegal car.

The Mercedes which carried Russell to a surprise win was 1.5 kilograms under the permitted weight allowance and team-mate Hamilton was elevated to top spot.

Mercedes have launched an investigation to determine why Russell’s machine was underweight.

Lewis Hamilton (left) admitted he had "mixed feelings" about benefiting from George Russell's disqualification to claim victory at the Belgian Grand Prix

Reacting to his second win from three races, and a record-extending 105th in all, Hamilton said on Instagram: “Mixed feelings for today’s result.

“Obviously happy to get the win but I feel for George and it is disappointing for the team not to get the 1-2.

“A lot of positives, though. At the start of the weekend, we didn’t expect to be at the front or the pace we had, so it is great to see just how much progress has been made and that we are in the fight.

“We take all these positives with us into the break and will come back a stronger team ready to keep the momentum going.”

Hamilton ended his mammoth 945-day winless streak at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, but Russell’s penalty meant he had to wait just 21 days for his next triumph.

Hamilton delivered an impressive performance to control the race after starting from third, only to be usurped by Russell – the sole driver to attempt a one-stop strategy – in the closing stages.

Speaking prior to Russell’s disqualification, Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari next season, aimed a slight dig at his Mercedes team.

“You have to put your faith in the people that you work with so I put my faith in my strategist,” he said.

“I should be able to lean on him fully. I told him that the tyres were fine and they called me in. Did I know that I was at risk of getting one-stopped by my team-mate? They didn’t tell me that.

“I was really surprised to, firstly, get into the lead, and then be pulling away from everyone. It felt fully under control and it has not been that way for years so that is why it was a strange way to end.

“I had plenty of pace and tyres and it just didn’t end up as planned.”

Hamilton will head into the summer break sixth in the world championship and 127 points behind leader Max Verstappen – the equivalent of five victories – with 10 rounds to play.