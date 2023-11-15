Moira’s Dean Dillon lifted the 2023 QRI premier quad trophy at a packed Ballymac Hotel for the QRI / MRA Ulster Youth awards.

Dillon ended the season as a double champion having also claimed his maiden Ulster premier title.

It was a memorable season for the 23-year-old, winning no fewer than 13 races and never finishing outside the top three on his way to the titles.

“Overall I’m happy with the season,” he said. “The aim was to win the Ulster, which we did, and finish top three in the British – I finished second!

Gordon Gilchrist presents the QRI premier quad trophy to champion Dean Dillon. PIC: Maurice Montgomery

"Unfortunately we missed the podium in both the Nations and the Pont de Vaux, finishing fourth.

"The results were good and with a good winter testing we will improve the Yamaha and hopefully go even better in 2024.”

His younger brother Ross claimed his second trophy in as many weeks lifting the Semi experts award.

The 17-year-old was unstoppable in his debut season in the adults, winning twelve race on his way to the title.

Dean Dillon presents Travis Toye with his Y3 championship trophies at the QRI awards. PIC: Maurice Montgomery

The club Personality of the Year award went to Kyle Murphy, who finished the season as runner up in the QRI Premier Championship and third in the Ulster.

Murphy makes approximately a 300 mile round trip to race at every round of the Championship from his home in New Cross, County Wexford.

“It would be easily that but worth the effort” he said.

He was a reserve rider for the Nations team in Italy but unfortunately never got a race.

Kyle Murphy was the 2023 QRI club Personality of the Year. PIC: Maurice Montgomery

“That was very disappointing,” added the 26-year-old. “My priority for 2024 is to make the team and race in the Czech Republic.”

The youngest winners on the night were in the Youth Y1 Championship where three seven-year-olds dominated the Championship.

Dromore’s Jenson Gilchrist won the MRA Ulster title and was never off the podium in seventeen races, powering his FOUR 70cc 4-stroke to seven outright race victories on his way to the QRI title.

Lisburn’s Macy Edgar was runner-up in the QRI Y1 Championship and finished third in the MRA Ulster Championship.

QRI Y1 champion Jenson Gilchrist (centre) is pictured with runner-up Macy Edgar and third-place finisher in the series Jamie Cowan. PIC: Maurice Montgomery

It was her first season in racing and by the end of the year was certainly making her mark on the class, winning five out of the six races on her Eton Viper 50, in the final two rounds.

Completing the QRI top-three was Banbridge’s Jamie Cowan, who was runner-up in the MRA Ulster Championship.

He missed round two of the Championship but returned strong for the rest of the season, claiming five wins on his 50cc Suzuki.

Newry’s Corey Murry ran out the Y2 champion while Coleraine’s Travis Toye ended the season unbeaten in the Y3 class, winning 23 race on his 250 Yamaha.

MRA Youth Champions

Y1: Jenson Gilchrist, Jamie Cowan, Macy Edgar.

Y2: Rory Farren, Corey Murry, John Joe Malone.

Y3: Travis Toye, Dean Owens, Adam Wilson.

QRI Champions

Y1 - Jenson Gilchrist, Macy Edgar, Jamie Cowan.

Y2 - Corey Murry, Rory Farren, Cain McCoster.

Y3 - Travis Toye, Dean Owens, Adam Gibson.

Sidecar - Jonny Wilson/Andrew Rowan, Neill Campbell/Ross Graham, Cameron and Kyi Addis.

Clubman Quad - Jack Minnish, Dylan Kelly, Charley Williamson.

Semi Expert Quad - Ross Dillon, Mathew Gilchrist, Dean Young.