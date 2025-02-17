William Creighton kicks off his Probite British Rally Championship campaign with the Castrol MEM Rally Team, supported by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton is set to kick off his 2025 Probite British Rally Championship campaign with the Castrol MEM Rally Team this weekend, as he prepares to tackle the highly anticipated first round of the season, the East Riding Stages Rally.

Making his debut in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 with regular co-driver Liam Regan alongside, the 2023 Junior World Rally Champions and 2024 British Rally Championship runners-up are eager to get a positive start to the season under their belt as they embark on an exciting new chapter with the squad.

The opening round promises to be a fast and intense challenge, with the short, sprint-like format leaving little room for error. Creighton is aware of the challenges which lie ahead in adapting to new machinery on such a short rally. That means staying trouble-free on the closed road stages around Beverley in Yorkshire will be key to start his new look season the right way.

“I can’t wait to get started with Castrol MEM Rally Team, and get behind the wheel of the Yaris,” said Creighton.

“The first event of the season is always crucial, and with this rally being such a short and intense event, there’s no margin for error. It’s a new rally to me, but it’s very likely to be a tricky one and typically very slippery.

"There is some impressive competition in the BRC this season and from last years’ experience, I know that it can be a long fight, so good but consistent results are crucial. That will certainly be the aim for the weekend ahead”.

After switching from M-Sport to the title-winning outfit, Creighton believes the team, along with the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, provides a strong platform for his continued development. As he prepares for his debut event in the Castrol-liveried Toyota, all eyes will be on the Northern Irish driver to see how he handles the opening test of the season.

He remarked: “I must say thank you to M-Sport for a great season last year and allowing us to fight for the BRC title. But it’s been a while since I have been in a rally car, so I’ll need to adapt quickly to the Toyota and surroundings.

“I’m super excited to see the Yaris in its Castrol colours in the flesh and a huge thank you to the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and all our partners for working with me in the off season to get this programme in place.”