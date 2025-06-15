William Creighton will feature at the upcoming Donegal International Rally. (Photo: Probite British Rally Championship)

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton is set to make his long-awaited return to Irish stages this month as he lines up for the Donegal International Rally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Donegal International Rally takes place across three days (June 21-23); each leg packed with rallying stages totalling over 270 competitive kilometres before the finish podium celebrations in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Whilst 2025 has already proven to be a strong season for Moira’s Creighton, including British Rally Championship victory at the East Riding Stages and a hard-fought second place at the Carlisle Stages, this outing on the high-speed tarmac roads of Donegal will be special for Creighton, as he debuts his Castrol-backed Melvyn Evans Motorsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only does it mark Creighton’s first Irish rally since West Cork in 2024, but it also pits him against the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship (ITRC) regulars in a battle that many are eager to witness.

“This is a rally that I’ve always wanted to contest in a Rally2 car, it’s such a special event for Irish rallying and the atmosphere is second to none,” says Creighton.

“To be competing on such an iconic event, on home ground, with the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and in the Castrol GR Yaris, really means a lot.”

The Donegal entry offers not just an exciting standalone opportunity, but also a valuable way to stay sharp ahead of his next BRC round at the Grampian Forest Rally in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great opportunity for me, both in terms of contesting such an iconic rally and in staying sharp during the gap in the BRC schedule. Three days in Donegal offers very useful seat-time ahead of our next asphalt BRC round at Rali Ceredigion later in the summer. It’s a huge boost to be back behind the wheel and to do it on Irish soil, I’m grateful to the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and the team for making it happen.”