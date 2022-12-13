Dennis Taylor won the snooker World Championship in 1985 and Rafferty wants to bring the darts equivalent – the Sid Waddell Trophy - back to the Co Tyrone town.

The 22-year-old starts his quest to conquer the world at the Alexandra Palace on Thursday night against Holland’s Jermaine Wattamena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be some story to have two world champions in one town, it is not often you get something like that in a small country like this,” said Rafferty. “The ultimate goal is to make a good living and career out of darts, be number one some day and it is all about hard work and progression over the next few years.”

Coalisland's Nathan Rafferty. Pic: PDC

Rafferty got into darts as an aid to help him with maths.

“I was 10 years old and I got a board for Christmas to help me with my counting, just from that day I got the board set up and it was kind of addictive and I never really stopped until I got a bit better,” he said. “My father would have played darts back in the day, he got me into it, I would have practiced with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just would have played to get out on a Friday night he didn’t take it serious...but he was good enough.”

Nicknamed ‘The Natural’, Rafferty was soon building up his silverware collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was about 14 when I started to get good, I was hitting a lot of 180s and finishes, I went to my first competition and beat one of the favourites and it sort of stuck from there,” he said. “I made a semi-final in the first tournament I ever played, got a few wins under my belt and kicked on from there.

“I won two Northern Ireland Youth Opens, there were my first two big titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My manager, Daryl Gurney and myself were on a flight and we were looking for a nickname for me when I was starting off.

Rafferty booked his ticket at the Ally Pally by topping this season’s Development Tour Order of Merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been playing the development tour few years now, I’ve been consistent but this year I have taken it up a level beating the big players on the tour in the later stages,” he said. “Picking up five titles has been a good year and I think I’ve learned how to win ugly too, if it comes to it.

“I was already in the Grand Slam, it qualified me for the World Championship and if I didn’t have my professional tour card already I’d have got that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafferty narrowly missed out on qualification for darts’ biggest showcase last year when he lost the world youth final to Ted Evetts.

“It was a tough one to take, I wasn’t really thinking of the Ally Pally that day it was more winning the world youths but sometimes you have to take these defeats to learn for the future,” he said. “You don’t have to get everything all at once I suppose and I have definitely learned from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If don’t win it, it is not the end of it...there are a lot of games to be played and a lot of titles to be won and lost.”

Rafferty is looking forward to toeing the oche on the opening night at the Ally Pally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have played in a right few tv tournaments, I made my debut in the Players Championship this year where I played Luke Humphries, I’ve played in two Grand Slams...but this is obviously my biggest one coming,” he said. “I have a lot of experience on the stage now over the last year or two.

“Playing in the European tour has help me progress even more so, hopefully, I can put on a good show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t really mind to be fair, at least the first night everyone is going to be watching and it should be good viewing.

“I more interested in putting in a good performance than anything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wattimena is ranked 29th in the world and Rafferty has never previously faced the Dutchman.

“It’s a tough draw, Jermaine is a good player he is very quick and can put in a string of legs,” he said. “But I have been playing against good players all year, so he is no different from anyone else really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t think I’ve played him before this is probably the first time, his game will suit me...I’m quick he is quick.

“It is just getting comfortable with the stage, the crowd and all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are happy with your throw you know going into it you’re playing pretty well and if you have got this far you’re no mug.

“I think my game is good enough to beat Jermaine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Rafferty gets past Wattemena he will face world number four Michael Smith in the last 32.

“Michael has had a good year, winning his first major, but he is just another one that is going to be hard to beat,” he said. “But at some point if you want to go deep in this tournament you are going to have to play the top four players in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way the draw has worked out I am going to possibly have to play him in the second game and I’ll look forward to it if it comes to it.”

Rafferty is from the same stable as Daryl Gurney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have known Daryl a right few years now and he is one of those people who you look up to,” he said. “He has played in the Premier League a few times, he has won two tv majors, he has been there, done it and worn the tee-shirt and he is still playing good darts.