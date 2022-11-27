Alistair Fisher (right) and Gordon Noble (left), winners of the 2022 Circuit of Ireland Rally, with Mayor of Mid & East Antrim William McCaughey (left) and Philip Johnston, event Sponsor (right)

Easter weekend has been synonymous with closed road rallying since the early 1960s and the 2023 'Circuit' – the 92nd staging of the rally – will once again count as a round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Welcoming the Cookstown Club’s involvement for 2023, Graeme Stewart, Event Director of the 2022 Rally, said: “It's clear that collaboration is the

only way forward for closed road rallying and I am delighted that Cookstown Motor Club have decided to join us in this exciting new venture.”

His sentiments were echoed by Clerk of the Course Wayne Turkington, who described the new partnership as a “dream come true”.

“This is a dream come true. I welcome the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of those who have shaped the Circuit of Ireland Rally,” he said.

"My team and I will ensure the event maintains its rightful place at the pinnacle of Irish Tarmac Rallying.”

Coleman Hegarty, Chairman of the Tarmac Rally Organisers Association (TROA) who organise the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship (ITRC), said the colloboration between the two clubs would help preserve the future of the famous motorsport event.

“TROA are pleased that the Circuit of Ireland will be staged at Easter in 2023 and this announcement will help to ensure the future of this iconic event,” said Hegarty.

Cookstown Motor Club has a long and distinguished history, which dates back to the 1940s and the formation of the Cookstown and District Motor Cycle and Car Club.

The club has continued to develop and is committed to provide another memorable experience for their loyal supporters at Easter next year, with further details on plans for the rally due to be released in the coming months.

The Cicuit of Ireland Rally evokes special memories of the past, when many fans will remember watching greats of the sport including Paddy Hopkirk MBE, who passed away in July, and Terry Harryman, who won the event in the sixties.