Competing for Team Ireland, McClenaghan posted a score of 15.100 points to retain his title over Khoi Young of USA and Jordan’s Ahmad Abu Al Soud.

His focus can now turn to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Great Britain’s two-time Olympic Games champion Max Whitlock had to settle for fifth following a mistake and fall in his routine.

Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan showing off gold during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pommel Horse Final on day eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I feel good,” McClenaghan was quoted on the World Gymnastics Championships official website. “I feel like the preparation for this competition has paid off.

"Two-time world champion...but what I am most relieved for is to be qualified for the Olympics.

“The priority for every gymnast that came to the World Championships is to qualify for the Olympics.

"My personal priority was to do pommel horse as I have done in training and I think that was accomplished.

"I am so glad that I can say I am going to my second Olympic Games, that is amazing.”

McClenaghan, 24, took time out of the celebrations to reflect on progress made and pay tribute to his family and team.

“I think back to the times when I was just a kid and I enjoyed the sport,” he said. “Now I am an adult still enjoying it and that is an incredible thing to me.

"My coach, the whole team, my mum, dad, brother and girlfriend are all part of this gold medal and I could not thank them enough.”

He was the final competitor to step out in the men’s pommel horse final.

“There are two big giant screens back in the warm-up hall that I have just avoided,” he said in reference to the potential pressure. “Quite a lot of falls today, from what I’ve heard.

"Maybe that would have set me off a little.

"I didn’t pay attention to the fact that Lee Chih Kai fell.

"In the warm-up hall it was just tunnel vision and I am glad it was like that.