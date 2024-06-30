Northern Ireland knocked out of World Cup of Darts by top seeds England

By Sports Desk
Published 30th Jun 2024, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
England have knocked out Northern Ireland in the World Cup of Darts after prevailing 8-4 in the quarter-finals.

Michael Smith and Luke Humphries had the edge over Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Josh Rock in Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.

The top seeds averaged 98.73 to dispatch Northern Ireland at the Eissporthalle.

England will now face the winner of the afternoon’s final quart-final between Scotland and Sweden in the semi-finals on Sunday evening.

Related topics:Northern IrelandEnglandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.