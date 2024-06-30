Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England have knocked out Northern Ireland in the World Cup of Darts after prevailing 8-4 in the quarter-finals.

Michael Smith and Luke Humphries had the edge over Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Josh Rock in Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.

The top seeds averaged 98.73 to dispatch Northern Ireland at the Eissporthalle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...