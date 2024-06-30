Northern Ireland knocked out of World Cup of Darts by top seeds England
England have knocked out Northern Ireland in the World Cup of Darts after prevailing 8-4 in the quarter-finals.
Michael Smith and Luke Humphries had the edge over Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Josh Rock in Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.
The top seeds averaged 98.73 to dispatch Northern Ireland at the Eissporthalle.
