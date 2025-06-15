Josh Rock helped Northern Ireland reach the semi-final of the World Cup of Darts

Northern Ireland reached the semi-final of the World Cup of Darts after beating the Republic of Ireland in Frankfurt, Germany.

The two countries were paired in the last eight of the competition after Northern Ireland beat South Africa, whilst the Republic of Ireland saw off Switzerland on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland duo of Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney took the first leg as the former checked-out 104, but the Republic of Ireland levelled when William O’Connor hit double 12.

It would then be 3-3 as both countries held their throw over the next four legs, although they both had opportunities to break as missed doubles cost them dear in an entertaining contest.

In the final leg before the first break, Northern Ireland edged back in front at 4-3 as Gurney held his nerve to hit double 8.

Parity was then restored when Keane Barry checked-out 122 – with the ninth leg then seeing the first break of throw as the Republic of Ireland went ahead for the first time at 5-4.

But Northern Ireland rallied to break back by taking out 12 to level at 5-5, and then lead as Gurney finished off 44.

However, a major turning point would occur in leg 12 as O’Connor failed to hit double 16, allowing Rock to hit double 9 and move Northern Ireland one away from victory.

One opportunity is all they needed as Rock checked-out 76 to move Northern Ireland into their third-ever semi-final.