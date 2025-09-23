​Rowers from Northern Ireland have World Championships gold in sight this week across two camps.

Enniskillen’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney line out for Team Ireland in Thursday’s men’s pairs Shanghai showdown (7.44am, UK time).

The Team Great Britain women’s quadruple sculls crew featuring Coleraine’s Hannah Scott take to the water again on Thursday (7.58am, UK time) with the target of following Olympic Games gold last summer in Paris by securing a successful defence of the world crown.

Corrigan and Timoney progressed from fifth to third across a superb closing 500m towards wrapping up that final slot in dramatic fashion.

Enniskillen's Ross Corrigan (left) and Nathan Timoney representing Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Both claimed bronze together at the previous World Championships, plus came home sixth on the Paris water.

Scott and Lola Anderson remain from the World and Olympic gold-winning line-up, now joined by Becky Wilde and Sarah McKay in Shanghai.

Other home focus at the global tournament will centre on Banbridge’s Philip Doyle – another Olympic medal-winner following his bronze – when he teams up with Fintan McCarthy over the men’s double sculls semi-finals on Wednesday (4.11am, UK time).

The Team Ireland crew proved commanding across heats success.