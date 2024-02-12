All Sections
Northern Ireland's Daniel Wiffen 'looking forward' after World Aquatics Championships final in Qatar

​Northern Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has turned his focus to “looking forward” following seventh in the World Aquatics Championships’ 400m freestyle final.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Northern Ireland's Daniel Wiffen. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Next up for Wiffen at the Qatar event are the 800m and 1500m freestyle disciplines after a first World bid for the 400m.

“I wanted to make the final and I did think I’d be able to challenge for the podium, I am disappointed in the swim,” said Wiffen on Swim Ireland.

He continued how “100 per cent I’m looking forward to getting back into what I like doing and that’s distance freestyle” and added “so with 800m, I’ve a day off and need to get my recovery in, just bang out a solid 800m and try get on the podium in that one”.

