Next up for Wiffen at the Qatar event are the 800m and 1500m freestyle disciplines after a first World bid for the 400m.

“I wanted to make the final and I did think I’d be able to challenge for the podium, I am disappointed in the swim,” said Wiffen on Swim Ireland.

He continued how “100 per cent I’m looking forward to getting back into what I like doing and that’s distance freestyle” and added “so with 800m, I’ve a day off and need to get my recovery in, just bang out a solid 800m and try get on the podium in that one”.