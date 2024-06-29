Marc Scott (Ulster Hockey), Gerry Armstrong and compere Denise Watson at the Club 1896 Summer Social. (Photo by Elsewhere PR)

Northern Ireland football legend Gerry Armstrong was a special guest of Ulster Hockey at the organisation’s latest network event.

Held under the banner of the Club 1896 networking forum, Armstrong offered tales from a gripping career in football to invited representatives of the business and sports worlds.

With Denise Watson as compere at Belfast’s AM:PM Treehouse venue, Armstrong – scorer of a famous winning goal against Spain at the 1982 World Cup – reflected on time on and off the pitch.

Ulster Hockey’s ongoing series of networking events is designed to bring commercial and sporting worlds “closer together to create connections, inspire partnerships and form relationships of mutual benefit”.

“Having a true Northern Ireland icon such as Gerry speak at one of our network events was an absolute honour,” said Ulster Hockey CEO Marc Scott. “With an astounding football career that spans decades, the stories Gerry shared with our guests were simply mind-blowing.“He has played at the highest level, with household names that will never be forgotten, his own included – he is truly inspirational to people in sport and the world of business thanks to his resilience, tenacity and down-to-earth nature.